Local member Dugald Saunders has said the alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation centre promised for Dubbo could "possibly " have an effect on crime levels but it was not the solution.
"Hopefully, [the rehab centre] will have some impact, but I don't think it's the be all and end all panacea that ends crime," Mr Saunders said.
READ ALSO:
The Dubbo MP said there was a "perception" that a lot of crime was drug-related but unfortunately, a great deal was "social-media related".
"There's a lot that aren't doing it for drug money, they're doing it for entertainment, which is really abhorrent but it's what they're doing," Mr Saunders said.
"They're filming it for TikTok and they're competing on social media platforms to be the bravest or toughest or most outrageous, so it isn't always about drugs and money, unfortunately that's a reality."
He said a portion of Dubbo's crime was "obviously" drug-related and there were opportunistic crimes to take into account.
"If your car is unlocked or a door is unlocked, people go in and nick stuff and sell it for drugs. That happens," Mr Saunders said.
"That's why there's been a really strong campaign around things like if your car is in your driveway, don't leave your keys in it or the doors unlocked, lock everything and lock your doors to your house."
He also said Dubbo was unfortunately facing a new wave of crime for all the wrong reasons.
"It's disgraceful but that's what it is," Mr Saunders said.
On the rehab centre development front, the politician was confident a site could be confirmed in the near future while defending the ongoing delay.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.