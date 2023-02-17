With the NSW election only a little over a month away, the state of healthcare services across the state has been a major point of debate for candidates.
We asked all candidates running for the seat of Dubbo five questions to gauge their vision for the next term of government.
Although acknowledging there's more work to be done, member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders - running for reelection for the nationals - is optimistic about the state of the region's healthcare system and says "we should all be incredibly proud of the Dubbo Electorate's health services."
"Over recent years our region has become a Centre of Excellence when it comes to health care. We have a brand new hospital in Mudgee, and the redeveloped Dubbo Hospital and Western Cancer Centre have been absolute game-changers for our region," he said.
As well as facilities, Mr Saunders noted the specialist staff local hospitals have been able to attract and retain - including the Western NSW LHD's first fully accredited Nurse Endoscopist (NE) - as points of pride for the area's healthcare.
"While there is a medical workforce shortage right across Australia - even in our big cities - Dubbo is punching well above its weight, not only in attracting staff but keeping the good ones here," he said.
"On top of offering patients expanded health services, by having the very best health facilities we are able to attract great staff to our region.
"Throughout the build in Dubbo we gained a gastroenterologist, general surgeon, respiratory physician, renal physician, ED specialist, endocrinologist and an interventional cardiologist."
Asked whether he believes existing services in the Dubbo electorate are sufficient to cater for a growing population, Mr Saunders said "absolutely."
"We have a great asset in Dubbo Hospital and the world-class Western Cancer Centre, where amazing things happen each and every day," he said.
"Years ago no one would've thought that Dubbo could become a Centre of Excellence in Health but the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government had the foresight and vision to make it happen. It's incredible to see the difference this health facility is making in our community."
Local councillor and school teacher Josh Black, who is running in the seat of Dubbo for the Labor party, was less optimistic.
He said the current healthcare services on offer are "not up to standard" and local facilities are "overwhelmed, under-resourced and severely neglected".
"We've all heard the horror stories of people being sent home after presenting with a burst appendix, only to have it 'discovered' in emergency surgery four days later," he said.
"It's one thing to have shiny, new facilities, but it's another thing entirely to have the staff inside to operate it. Under this Liberal-National Government, people in New South Wales have to wait longer to get an ambulance, longer to be treated in an emergency department, and longer for important elective surgeries.
"The existing services can't cater for the population as it currently stands, let alone a growing population. Just because you live outside major cities, it does not mean you should have limited access to services and poorer health outcomes. This has to change."
A parliamentary inquiry into regional and rural health which began in August 2020, found that residents of rural, regional and remote NSW have poorer health outcomes compared to their metropolitan counterparts.
They also faced less access to and "significant financial challenges" in accessing health services - which were often understaffed and under-resourced.
"The inquiry, which Labor fought hard to establish, received over 700 submissions and travelled the length and breadth of NSW to hear harrowing and sometimes tragic stories from residents, health professionals, community groups and peak bodies about the state of health care in our regions," Mr Black said.
"The findings were damning, and show 12 years of mismanagement, leading to significant gaps in service delivery and a dire shortage of clinicians and healthcare professionals across our regions.
Mr Saunders said the inquiry shone "an important light where it needed to, hearing directly from our rural and regional communities, patients, their families and healthcare workers".
He noted the NSW Government's response to the inquiry, which was tabled in September 2022 and supported or supported in principle 41 of the 44 recommendations.
"This Government has acted on the findings of the inquiry, not hid from them. We've made good headway and I'm excited about what's in the pipeline," he said.
"The Inquiry is why we have our first Regional Health Minister and in Minister Taylor we have a Minister who is solely focused on improving health outcomes in the bush. Since her appointment, we have established a Regional Health Division which ensures there is strong advocacy for issues that affect us.
"We've also had a record investment into our healthcare workforce, doubled IPTAAS subsidies, and set up an Advisory Group to ensure we are getting advice from the community up - not the bureaucrats down."
Should Labor come into power after the election, the recommendations of the inquiry will also be factored into their health policy, says Mr Black. He said Labor would implement "all of the recommendations" and "report back to the parliament annually on the progress".
"I and NSW Labor know that significant investment is needed in rural, regional and remote NSW to service the growing needs of the NSW population and to address the inequity of health outcomes between them the city and the bush," he said.
"Labor will appoint a Deputy Secretary for Rural Health who is accountable for implementing all recommendations from the rural health inquiry and will be tasked with driving reform and improving the health outcomes for rural and remote communities across NSW.
"The Deputy Secretary will be on the ground ensuring they have a complete understanding of the issues facing the rural communities across the state."
Other healthcare reforms making up Labor's plan for the region include funding 500 additional regional paramedics, introducing minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels to public hospitals emergency departments and recruiting an additional 1,200 nurses and midwives.
"Nurses and midwives have pleaded with the LNP government to fix the staffing crisis in NSW hospitals for too long - and Labor has committed to taking action," he said.
"Labor has listened to nurses and midwives working in hospitals across our state. When you deliver decent and safe working conditions, health outcomes improve, the pressure comes off our hospitals, experienced staff stay in the system, and we'll attract experienced staff back to work."
If reelected, Mr Saunders said he and the coalition would work towards getting shovels in the ground on the Dubbo Alcohol and Other Drug Rehabilitation Centre and fight for the funding needed to complete the redevelopment of the Dubbo hospital.
Another "key focus" for Mr Saunders would be continuing to build the local health workforce.
"Our $883 million incentive scheme is making a difference in our region," he said.
"In Dubbo alone it helped retain 127 health staff but we have staff from Mudgee, Dunedoo, Gulgong, Trangie and Narromine benefitting from this. These people call our town home and we need them here."
The state election is set to be held on March 25. Kate Richardson - who is running for the seat of Dubbo for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party - did not provide responses in time for publication.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
