Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Health

Dubbo candidates Dugald Saunders and Josh Black outline their vision for electorate's healthcare future

AH
By Allison Hore
February 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo candidates Dugald Saunders (Nationals) and Josh Black (Labor) on their vision for the electorate's healthcare future. Pictures supplied/file

With the NSW election only a little over a month away, the state of healthcare services across the state has been a major point of debate for candidates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.