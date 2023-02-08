Daily Liberal
Western NSW Local Health District CEO Mark Spittal says locums could be withdrawn from small hospitals to fill gaps at Bathurst Base Hospital

By Allison Hore
February 9 2023 - 5:00am
The Gilgandra Multi Purpose Service is amount many small hospitals in Western NSW which could lose locum doctors as a 'last resort' to fill gaps at Bathurst Hospital. Picture via WNSWLHD

Locums may be withdrawn from smaller hospitals across Western NSW - like those in Wellington and Narromine - to help manage workloads at the Bathurst Base Hospital after its medical registrar training accreditation was cancelled.

