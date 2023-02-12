Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders confident of rehab centre location announcement

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
February 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders (centre) at the announcement of funding for a rehabilitation centre in November of 2020. Picture by Belinda Soole

A preferred location for the site of a long-awaited rehabilitation facility in Dubbo is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.