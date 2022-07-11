The Glen's executive director Joe Coyte is ready to return to Dubbo to host another series of consultations led by passionate community members on the Dubbo drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
Industry Experts are hoping to be joined by the decision makers from the Western LHD and NSW Health in a "genuine community consultation" to seek an update on the progress regarding the rehab.
Community member Pam Wells said this had been a community led initiative from the start.
"We are determined to work with the decision makers to make sure this project is a success, it needs to have community support," she said.
In May 2022, Mr Coyte held a community yarn, but some questions went unanswered.
"We wish that the LHD [Local Health District] would participate in our next session, we want to encourage them to come," he said at the time.
With 20 years experience in the sector Mr Coyte said the success or failure of a project like this was heavily linked to the way the initial community consultation is done.
"The consultation needs to be genuine to engage the whole of community views now and more importantly for the long term once the service is open and operational," he said.
The Glen is the only male-specific Central Coast Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre that provides opportunities for drug and alcohol rehabilitation for Indigenous and non-Indigenous men from all over NSW.
Mr Coyte said that if the community engagement, site selection or tender specifications are "not done well initially" then community can "tend to give up or lose faith in the project" before an organisation is even selected to run it after completing the tender process.
"Sadly, I have seen that it is possible to have a much-needed service built and remain empty if you don't bring the community along for the ride with genuine engagement," he said.
"This is not going to happen in Dubbo, it's too important a project."
Mr Coyte said the community involvement in the consultations shows the support for the project at a local level.
"Organisers look forward to continuing to work with the Western LHD and other stakeholders to make sure this much needed project is a success," he said.
This community Yarn will be open to all of the community.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
