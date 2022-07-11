Daily Liberal

The Glen to host community consultation on the Dubbo Rehab facility

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:23am, first published 3:30am
HELP: The Glen Executive Director Joe Coyte wants to help make the Dubbo Rehabilitation Centre successful. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Glen's executive director Joe Coyte is ready to return to Dubbo to host another series of consultations led by passionate community members on the Dubbo drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

