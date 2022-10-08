Almost two years ago our journalists stood outside Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders office and listened as he, and then Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet promised a "lifesaving project that will create real change in our region."
We were in the midst of dealing with the covid pandemic at the time, with on and off lockdowns, mask restrictions, social distancing, and all the other restrictions that came with it.
The long-awaited news for a detoxification and residential rehabilitation facility was cheered for by the community.
A massive $7.5 million to the project was allocated in the state budget.
And then, it seems. Nothing.
November 9, 2022 will mark two years since the announcement.
This week our reporters spoke to a number of stakeholders, asking where the rehab centre was up too.
The response we got was that land hadn't even been found.
"One site was progressed as far as initial concept design stage before the WNSWLHD was advised it was no longer available," a WNSWLHD spokesperson told the Daily Liberal.
Which takes them back to the beginning - the same place they were in February when it was agreed the health district would be responsible for construction of the centre, rather than council, who were provided the funds in the first place.
When asked about the service, where it was up too and where the money that had been allocated for it was, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders told the Daily Liberal he had "worked so hard" for this service.
"That's why I worked so hard to secure the $7.5 million in funding, in the midst of a global pandemic, to make it a reality," he told us.
But the thing is - it's not a reality. Not by a long way.
What do you think? Why not send me a letter to the editor using the form below or email lynn.rayner@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
