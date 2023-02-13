Dear Editor,
According to the Leukaemia Foundation's latest research, many Australians living with blood cancer, particularly those in regional and remote areas, are under significant financial strain as a result of their diagnosis and treatment.
Nearly half (43 per cent) of those diagnosed experienced out-of-pocket treatment costs totalling hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.
Regional patients and their loved ones often need to travel long distances or relocate to a capital city to access lifesaving treatment which significantly increases the financial hardship they experience.
As a result, some have had to sell assets including their house or car to pay for treatment, with others using charity food boxes and turning to charities like the Leukaemia Foundation for support.
With blood cancer incidence on the rise, and more Australians than ever needing financial, emotional and practical support, the Leukaemia Foundation has launched the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave to help raise vital funds.
We urge all Australians to join us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave by signing up to shave, cut or colour their hair in support of the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day.
Sign up to World's Greatest Shave online at worldsgreatestshave.com, or call 1800 500 088 for more information.
Yours Sincerely,
Chris Tanti
CEO, Leukaemia Foundation
To Editor
My Name is Annette Thorncraft, and my dad and his family spent his childhood in Trangie and District.
I am writing to share on a relevant topic to many.
Workers Compensation Legislation was changed in 2012 by the LNP in an effort to save money and increase return to work rates within the system. It failed in this.
It also created a system where workers and their needs were ignored and abused by the very system supposedly set up to help them.
This election marks the first time in over 10 years that injured workers have a chance to influence those we elect and make a change in the Legislation.
We are asking for a system that:
Workers Compensation needs to be an issue of consideration in this election.
Injured workers and their supporters are welcome to join our two Facebook groups and help in our campaign.
Injured workers desperately need those in the seat of Murray to understand how much they suffer and to consider voting for a candidate that will commit to changing the System.
For an up-to-date Report on the Workers Compensation System see https://mckellinstitute.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/McKell_Workers-Comp_final.pdf
Sincerely,
Annette Thorncraft
Injured Workers Campaign Network
Orange
New South Wales recently announced a relatively ambitious emissions reductions target of 70 per cent fewer emissions by 2035.
Yet, major political parties have provided permission for Santos to continue progress on pipelines for its high-emitting Narrabri Gas Project.
Santos plans to develop about 850 gas wells in the Pilliga Forest, which is the largest remaining temperate woodland in eastern Australia.
The project is estimated to result in 130 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over its lifetime.
That's more than one-quarter of Australia's total annual emissions.
Almost two years after the International Energy Agency concluded that further investment in fossil fuels was not compatible with keeping warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, meaning that the Narrabri gas project is both inappropriate and recklessly unsafe.
Unfortunately, major political parties continue to support business as usual over a healthy climate future for our children.
Alice Milson
Calala
