St Johns College students picked for 2023 HSC Showcase season

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:00am
St Johns College Dubbo class of 2022 students Keira May Bussey and William Burden with their HSC major works which are being exhibited as part of the 2023 HSC Showcase season. Pictures supplied

Two former St Johns College Dubbo students are having their HSC major works displayed as part of the 2023 HSC Showcase season.

