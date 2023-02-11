Daily Liberal
iClick2Learn nominated as a finalist in the Innovate with nbn Grant Program

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 12 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
iClick2Learn CEO and co-founder Natalie Bramble-Dunkley, co-founder and technology manager Glen Dunkley and manager Kellie Jennar. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo business iClick2Learn has been selected as one of two national finalists in the Education Category in the nbn Innovation Grant Program.

