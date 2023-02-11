Dubbo business iClick2Learn has been selected as one of two national finalists in the Education Category in the nbn Innovation Grant Program.
In its third year, the 'Innovate with nbn Grants Program' helps regionally based businesses and individuals transform their great ideas into game-changing products and services.
iClick2Learn co-founder Natalie Bramble said the team was "absolutely thrilled" to be one of the finalists.
"It was in such a strong competitive pool of 150 entries from across Australia,"Ms Bramble said.
"It inspires and motivates us. We're proud that all the hard work our team puts in to achieve our purpose and to be recognised at a National level in such a prestigious program is amazing."
iClick2Learn delivers learning services, training and programs for a number of different organisations. They develop online learning and deliver training in a range of topics for small to medium enterprises and not-for-profit organisations. This includes an Australian first, online learning membership library for community organisations.
If selected as the winner in the Education Category, iClick2Learn will use the $15,000 grant to deliver two online courses free to regional organisations.
These two courses will empower regional organisations to access more funding by training in the Win the GrantTM and Win the TenderTM systems.
"I've discovered over the years, it's challenging for small regional organisations to compete for grants and tenders against larger organisations," Ms Bramble said.
"Small organisations might decide against applying, because they don't know what they have to do, they don't understand the terminology, or they don't know how to answer the questions. They don't have access to training or experts like large organisations do.
"They might have the project, but miss out on the funding because of this gap in knowledge and resources. The training will help address this gap."
Ms Bramble said she wanted to support regional organisations as they grow and become sustainable.
"Stronger regional organisations contribute so much to their community and build communities we all want to live in," she said.
iClick2Learn is one of only two NSW regional based businesses to make it to the finals, with winners to be announced at a gala event held in Canberra on February 22.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
