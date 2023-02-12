Daily Liberal
Residents affected by the storm can deliver their waste for free

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:00pm
A fallen tree lands on a white Ute in Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) will be accepting green waste material from residents affected by the storm on Thursday night, free of charge, at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre.

