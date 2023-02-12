Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) will be accepting green waste material from residents affected by the storm on Thursday night, free of charge, at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre.
A very severe, multi-cell thunderstorm brought 10,000 lightning strikes, hail and a deluge of rain to Dubbo on Thursday evening, causing havoc across the region - and falling just shy of a supercell storm, according to Weatherzone.
Significant parts of Dubbo lost power, including 14 thousand homes by 7pm. Dubbo SES received over 240 calls for assistance on Thursday evening and then another two dozen on Friday morning after people woke to trees in their yards.
Mayor of the Dubbo Region Mathew Dickerson said council staff were working with other agencies and they were coordinating their efforts to clean up as quickly possible.
"Our first priority is making things safe for the community and as calls come in they will be logged and triaged through our system for completion," he said.
DRC will be accepting green waste materials from residents affected by the storm until close of business February 19 in order to help residents with the clean-up that is occurring around town.
Only green waste material from storm damage in Dubbo will be accepted for free.
The area included in the zone for acceptance of green waste is defined as the Dubbo urban area which is all residents with a three bin service, where the storm hit the hardest.
According to the council, the determination of the weighbridge attendant is final.
Please note that customers will still be required to pay for all other materials they are disposing of.
Only green waste created from the incident will be disposed of for free. No grass clippings, prunings or general rubbish will be accepted.
This free waste is for residential use only, commercial businesses are not included.
The council said there were currently no resources for a kerbside green waste pick up available.
"Dubbo Regional Council thanks the community for their consideration of staff who are working hard as we manage the volume of requests," Cr Dickerson said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
