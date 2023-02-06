The road to polling day is sure to be a busy one for Josh Black who also teaches at a local high school, maintains a small farm and sits on the Dubbo Regional Council.
"I'm going to have very little sleep, I'll tell you that now," said Mr Black, who was announced as Labor's candidate for Dubbo in the March election.
"There are a few people who are helping and I am very grateful for that. I'm really overwhelmed with the support I've had and offers of donations - but it's going to be a very busy time."
With a large margin between the Nationals and Labor at the last state election, Mr Black - who has lived in Dubbo for nearly 40 years - will be hitting the streets door knocking, letterboxing and talking to locals in an effort to swing voters.
"I don't want to take anything for granted, there's obviously a huge hill to climb. But from what I'm hearing from people they're very dissatisfied with this Liberal National government and with Dugald's performance as the local member," he said.
"I'm really prepared to be a strong voice for the local area and I think this is something we have been lacking in the last four years. I really want to see change."
In 2019, Labor's candidate for Dubbo Stephen Lawrence - who is running for the Upper House this year - only attracted 14.76 of the primary vote, or 31.84 on a two party preferred basis. Running for the Nationals, Dugald Saunders earned 37.42 of the primary vote.
"The disgraceful delay in providing a rehab centre for this whole region is really costing lives and leading to an increase in crime. It's doing nothing to break the cycle of drugs and crime, and what's been done is not good enough," he said.
"Personally I've seen neglect and crisis everywhere throughout the local area. I really feel like the local member has dropped the ball on our seat and has put his ministerial and leadership ambitions before delivering for Dubbo,"
"The pork barreling, the rorts, the underfunding, the cost shifting. We've really been taken for granted out here."
According to the latest YouGov poll, across the state, the Coalition is well behind in both first preference and two-party preferred standings, with Labor leading 56 percent to 44 percent on a two-party preferred basis, and 39 percent to 33 percent on first preferences.
Mr Black said, should voting go the way of the polls, having the local member part of the sitting government would give a "strong voice" to the local area. He added, from the conversations he's had so far, there is appetite for change in the community.
"I really want to offer people a clear choice in candidates and we've had twelve years of a Liberal National government now, and we've had a fairly long history of Nationals party members," he said.
"But people have said to me they feel there's a bit of a movement for change to a Chris Minns Labor government and they really like the plans he has for rural and regional NSW. They've said - if the polls are correct - they wouldn't like to have a local member in the opposition."
Some areas of concern Mr Black hopes to address should he be elected include roads, health, education and cost of living.
"Our roads are an absolute embarrassment, and that's one of the issues, but then I look at health and we know all the problems in hospitals and health services throughout the western region," he said.
"We also know there are huge staffing and resourcing and funding issues in our schools. And I don't want to see my local area continuing in the way that it's been going."
"Another issue that comes up a lot are concerns about cost of living and affordable housing and social housing - and access to housing. The state government has a big responsibility and they have really dropped the ball on that."
As well as incumbent Nationals member Dugald Saunders, Mr Black will be up against Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Kate Richardson. So far no independents or other minor parties have announced their candidates.
"What I really like is that people who are normal, working people get a say in the Labor party. It's not just your political flunkies - it's people who are out there and know the problems and live the problems," said Mr Black.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.