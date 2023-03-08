Those who love the surf and coast are never going to come to Dubbo.
And that's totally fine, according to geographer and demographer Simon Kuestenmacher who was in the city recently.
He says this region has a huge amount to offer and he spoke of that while attending last month's 2023 Inland Growth Summit at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
"You won't get the surfing crowd in coastal towns, and that's cool, but there are people who want a lifestyle, a quiet family-focused lifestyle," he told the Daily Liberal soon after arriving at the Orana Outlook Dinner for the summit's dignitaries and delegates.
The academic originally came from Munich, Germany, and is co-founder and director of the Melbourne-based Demographics Group headed by his fellow leading demographer Bernard Salt.
The Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana invited Kuestenmacher and social researcher Ashley Fell of McCrindle to share their thoughts and knowledge on global trends at the summit attended by more than 100 delegates from across the region.
When travelling to speaking engagements, Kuestenmacher revealed a habit of browsing real estate windows, not just googling, if he was to confidently talk about the town and its people.
"What does a million dollars, two million, or half a million buy you in this town? So I get an idea what families might have," he said.
"For a million dollars in Sydney, you get the crappiest one-bedroom apartment that you could imagine and that's not a good lifestyle.
"For a million dollars in Dubbo, you are the king of the hill, absolutely the top of the crop, and living in a massive property.
"Why would you pay a trillion dollars to live close to the ballet in Sydney? Of course, not everybody can afford a $1 million house but you have more lifestyle here."
Like most thriving regional economies earning from agriculture, resources, and industries, Kuestenmacher believes it is not surprising Dubbo has been growing.
He said the region has enormous land space, decent schools, child care centres, health care services, and a bonus of an airport added to the mix of public transport.
But while attracting skilled and unskilled workers is one thing, housing them is another in a hugely competitive market.
"Jobs and affordable housing should be made available including physical and digital infrastructure... Get it right and nothing would stop people from moving inland particularly dissatisfied low-income workers in cities looking for a better lifestyle," Kuestenmacher said.
In NSW, an estimated 26,200 people arrived through interstate migration by the first quarter of 2021 since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Although NSW lost 3,100 people who moved to various states during the same period, its net loss is minimal compared to Victoria's 23,800 people who moved interstate, and Queensland's 21,500 residents settling outside the sunshine state.
An estimated 8,200 Sydneysiders left the burgeoning harbour city and moved to regional towns within the state, according to the ABS.
As an inland region trying to meet the challenges of having more residents as jobs abound, Kuestenmacher said competition with coastal towns should be ignored.
"Be loud and proud about the lifestyle and affordability choices you can offer," he said.
"Hey, you're not earning as much as Sydney does but you've moved here we can offer you a house you can afford, a great school for your kids, lower commuting costs, and that's what people are looking for."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
