More than 100 delegates from near and far met on Monday for a packed dinner, drinks, and 'Pollies Panel' gathering in the scenic ambiance of Lazy River Estate.
The dinner kicked off the Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana's Inland Growth Summit this year with a keynote speech by the minister for regional development, local government and territories and MP for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain.
The guest speakers include NSW minister for western NSW, minister for agriculture and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, CommSec chief economist Craig James, Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Barwon MP Roy Butler and Narromine mayor and chair of the Alliance of Western Councils Craig Davies.
The summit's resource speaker Simon Kuestenmacher of The Demographics Group joined the dinner to meet some of the region's prime movers who will discuss over two days the region's housing, workforce, education, transport linkages, and future inland development outlook.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
