Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The iconic Lazy River Estate hosted the 2023 Orana Outlook Dinner to kickoff this year's Inland Growth Summit

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 delegates from near and far met on Monday for a packed dinner, drinks, and 'Pollies Panel' gathering in the scenic ambiance of Lazy River Estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.