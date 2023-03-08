Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Dubbo Turf Club hosts Chamber of Commerce, DCFM International Women's Day lunch | Photos

Sarah Falson
BS
By Sarah Falson, and Belinda Soole
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Lewis, Carol Dickson, Michelle Graham and Natasha Comber at Dubbo Turf Club for International Women's Day. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo Turf Club was abuzz with women sharing inspiring stories and supporting each other at the International Women's Day luncheon on Wednesday, March 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

BS

Belinda Soole

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.