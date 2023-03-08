Dubbo Turf Club was abuzz with women sharing inspiring stories and supporting each other at the International Women's Day luncheon on Wednesday, March 8.
The event was organised by the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce together with DCFM 88.9 and the Dubbo Turf Club, and 65 women came along to hear inspiring guest speakers.
Brittany Sultana, Executive Officer of the Chamber said over $2000 was raised through the lunch for Orana Support Services.
Ms Sultana said the event began at 12 but most women were there early, showing how keen they were to gather together.
"There was lots of chatter in the room - you could look around and see the faces and see how intently everyone was listening to other women's stories. It was really nice to see," Ms Sultana told the Daily Liberal.
The lunch was held in the recently-updated Member Lounge at the Dubbo Turf Club and Ms Sultana said the space was "beautiful".
A range of different businesses were represented including Dubbo Regional Council, Orana Gardens retirement village, ANZ Bank and Macquarie Credit Union.
Ms Sultana said luncheons like this were "always inspirational" and "it's great to know you're not alone".
"Everyone has a different story, everyone has a different life. Some people have children, others don't. It's great to see how people take on the role of woman and they want to be a good person, they are the mum or daughter and they still make everything happen, regardless of their position," Ms Sultana said.
The speakers for the day were Natalie Lewis of Dubbo Filmmakers as MC, Natasha Comber of Dubbo Council, army veteran Michelle Graham and volunteer Carol Dickson.
Ms Sultana said all were inspirational and "smashing it". She said she thought Dubbo was "ahead of other towns" in its support for women.
International Women's Day, March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
