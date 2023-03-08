Dubbo residents are being warned to expect heavy smoke in the area as the Rural Fire Service conducts back-burning activities for the Cranbrook Fire.
The back-burning is expected to take place from 4pm onwards on Wednesday, March 8 at the South Western Corner of the fire ground in the area East of Mountain Creek Road and West of Obley Road at Toongi.
Locals in the area can expect heavy smoke in the vicinity that could drift across the local area, including Dubbo.
The RFS has warned that people who have health concerns should remain indoors.
"The RFS would appreciate if you could avoid any unnecessary travel on and around the Obley Road during this time," a representative said.
"RFS has experienced considerable response from both local and out-of-area crews from multiple agencies and would like to thank them for their efforts in helping protect the community."
The Cranbrook fire, which continues to burn through more than 1100 hectares - is being controlled and the warning level had been reduced from emergency to advice.
