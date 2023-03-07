For the past 10 years Wayne Amor has been organising the annual Black Dog Ride, where hundreds of motorcycle riders come together to raise awareness of depression and mental illness.
He first got involved in 2014 after a friend of his mentioned what a great thing it could be for the community.
Thinking they both knew a combined 40 people who rode motorbikes, they were excited to see how the first year would go.
"We then got 180 people that first year, it really blew us out of the water. We clearly hit a nerve in the community," Mr Amor said.
After the first ride was complete it allowed Mr Amor to sit back and reflect on what they had started.
"It hit me that I knew two guys from the place I worked that had taken their own lives and then a third in the same organisation at a different location," he said.
"My brother also suffers with mental health issues, it really showed that everyone has things going on."
The Black Dog Ride organisation conducted a survey that showed four out of the five people that attend the ride have suffered or do suffer with a mental illness.
"That's a lot of people, and I was told once that if we can help one person suffering from depression because we talked about then we should tell everybody," Mr Amor said.
Year after year residents from far and wide make the trip to Dubbo to join the Black Dog Ride.
As of Monday, March 6, two weeks out from the event, 100 riders had already registered to take part.
"It's pretty massive because sometimes we only get 100 people registered on the day of the event," he said.
"We can't do it without any of the volunteers, businesses or riders that put their hand up each year and to me that says something about the community spirit."
Mr Amor, who works fitting electricity meters by day, said it was important to keep pushing the message that it's okay to ask for help.
"I think the communities we are running through might not see that message too often," he said.
A number of mental health organisations have come on board again in 2023, to give people a chance to talk to professionals or get advice for people they might know who suffer from a mental illness.
With just under two weeks until the riders kick off and ride into the distance, Mr Amor said he was surprisingly relaxed.
"I've had it organised for the past two months, but have been working on it for the 12 months and we would love for people to register before the day so we can have a better idea of catering and letting the police know how many bikes to expect," he said.
"Registering online will also make it easier so they don't have to do it on the day."
Formalities will kick off at 9am on Sunday, March 19 at Victoria Park before the riders have their first stop at Narromine Car Show for an hour.
"We will then arrive at Collie and have some lunch, raffles, entertainment and we will auction off a blade saw," he said.
"I really hope everyone enjoys the day."
If you would like to register for the event you can do so here.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
