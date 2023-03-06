Ice user damages club door with 'donkey style kick'

A resident of central Dubbo was convicted in local court after damaging a club's glass door while under the influence of drugs.
George Gordon, 29, pleaded guilty to attempting to destroy or damage property and carrying a cutting weapon.
Defence lawyer Carmen Just said her client was on "ice" when he was arrested and it was a catalyst for the offending.
Court documents state Gordon went to Dubbo RSL Sporties on Erskine Street about 8.40am on New Year's Day this year. He was on a pushbike and began to "circumnavigate" the western side of the building.
He then continued to walk back and forth from the club to the Western Star, another licensed premises across the street.
The court heard he walked back to the RSL and looked to the locked front door before checking other doors. He finally arrived at the back of the building and started "aggressively" kicking the back door. He did so with the bottom of his foot in a "donkey style kick" while facing away.
A staff member heard the loud noise and saw Gordon kicking the door. The witness called the police immediately. Gordon continued kicking the door and used his hand to try and open it.
When police arrived, he pushed the door again. It shook with every push but the lock did not give way. Instead, a small two to three centimetre gap opened at the bottom of the door.
Gordon was approached and police asked him what he was doing. He said his mother was inside and later said his sister was inside at her birthday party. Police searched him and found a pair of scissors in his bag. He denied owning them but admitted he carried them.
Police said he did not have a "reasonable" excuse for carrying the scissors.
The court heard Gordon was arrested and showed "considerable symptoms" of drug impairment when he was in custody.
"I was pushing on the door," he admitted to the police. He also told them he wanted to have "a press" in the club.
"He hasn't consumed any ice since then," Ms Just told the court during Gordon's March 1 appearance.
Ms Just said the drug was a "somewhat" ongoing issue, but he was in contact with his children and was motivated to remain drug-free.
Magistrate Aaron Tang fined Gordon $100 for carrying the pair of scissors and sentenced him to a nine-month conditional release order for damaging property.
