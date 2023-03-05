Residents are calling on Dubbo Regional Council to rethink their decision to not allocate road funding to Boundary Road.
Andrew Hockey, who lives along Boundary Road between Palmer and Crown Street, has had to deal with asphalt being sprayed into his front yard, over his cars and into his front windows every time someone drives through the potholes in front of his house.
"That section between Palmer down to the railway tracks, every time it rains you get those massive potholes that warp the road," he said.
When Dubbo Regional Council received $5,074,270 from the state government to help repair the regions crumbling roads Mr Hockey had hope the road he lived on would see some funding.
A list of roads that would receive a share of the funding was brought forward to council on February 23, including $1,311,849 for Saxa Road, but Boundary Road didn't make the cut.
On top of the $1.3 million funding, MP Dugald Saunders announced that the NSW Government would be giving Dubbo Regional Council more than $1.74 million from the Government's Fixing Country Roads Program to upgrade Saxa Road.
Councillor Josh Black tried and failed to move an amendment at the latest council meeting to take $25,000 from the allocation for Saxa Road and give it to Boundary Road instead.
"I noticed a lot of cars driving across the dotted line and on the other side of the road," he said.
"It would be a pretty important set of roadworks for $25,000 and it is an extremely busy road."
Mr Hockey has lodged complaints with the council three or four times as the problem area is right in front of his home, and the only response he's received has been them filling the potholes with loose asphalt.
"Every time it rains a new pothole comes and then all the rocks that are in there just get sprayed into our front yard, over our cars and into our front window," he said.
"It's pretty annoying, so when he [councillor Josh Black] dropped in, it made sense to have that whole area replaced, like we have advocated for."
Mr Hockey said he was glad that a council member recognised the issue.
"I don't think it's a big ask of the councillors to allocate a bit of money for this road, if every time a car goes past they have to slow down and swerve around the area it's a problem," he said.
When Mr Hockey found out that the majority of council voted against the idea of dedicating $25,000 to Boundary road, he was disappointed.
"It's a repeating of what's always been, it just sounds like a broken record," he said.
With the extension of Boundary Road through to South Lakes and Sheridan Road, Mr Hockey said it has become a busy thoroughfare.
"It makes sense to make this road a priority because it's a school access point, an access point to Bunnings, to all of South Dubbo," he said.
"With South Lakes expanding and the area becoming a hub, this road is not acceptable. It needs to get upgraded as the area upgrades.
"There needs to be a pretty decent upgrade to the road."
Saxa Road will now be receiving close to $3.04 million for upgrades and Boundary Road will receive no funding.
"It's only $25,000, at the end of the day it's only $25,000," Mr Hockey said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
