Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Council

State of Boundary Road leaves resident asking Dubbo Council for help

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents are calling on Dubbo Regional Council to rethink their decision to not allocate road funding to Boundary Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.