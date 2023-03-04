Four brave police officers are being praised for the rescue of a man from a burning unit in Lightning Ridge.
At about 10am on Thursday, March 2, emergency services were called to Morilla Street following reports of a unit fire.
On arrival, officers attached to Lightning Ridge Police Station in the Central North Police District found the unit on fire and heard concerns from neighbours that an occupant was still inside.
Senior Constable Brody Whiting, Leading Senior Constable Drew Midson, Detective Senior Constable Mathew Huckle and Detective Sergeant John Rowland entered the unit, where they located a 69-year-old man in his bedroom and carried him to safety.
After evacuating other neighbouring units, police attempted to extinguish the blaze before NSW Fire & Rescue took over.
The 69-year-old man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and shock while the four officers were treated for smoke inhalation.
Acting Superintendent David Piddington, Central North Police District Commander, said the officers' swift response saved the man's life.
"The way these officers showed no hesitation of putting their lives in danger to save another shows their commitment to the Lightning Ridge community," Acting Superintendent Piddington said.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the blaze, however, it is not being treated as suspicious.
