The Bathurst and wider western community has rallied behind Tallis Tobin after the young rugby league star was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Tobin has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and the Bathurst Panthers junior will be off work for at least 12 months.
In an effort to support him and his family during this difficult time, the 18-year-old's aunty Nicole set up a GoFundMe fundraiser, which had already raised over $39,000 by Saturday morning.
Tobin's father Scott said he's overwhelmed by the support his son has received.
"He's not going to be able to work for 12 months, so this will really take a lot of pressure off him," he said.
"He knows he's got the support and that will help him get through it."
The money will help Tobin cover the cost of ongoing medical bills such as transport for medical appointments, medication and possible stem cell transplant procedures.
Tobin has already received hundreds of messages from friends.
"He's always been a good kid and always touched a lot of hearts," his father said.
"He's played rep footy for [the Western] Rams, Group 10 and he's been to New Zealand. He's had messages from people all over."
Tobin is currently in "good spirits" and his father says he's ready to face his cancer battle "head on".
"He's got seven days of intense chemo and then he's going to be fairly sick for three weeks," he said.
"He's in good spirits. He's always been a tough and positive kid, so he's going to face it head on."
Tobin first noticed he was unwell when he was struggling in pre-season training.
"He was training with Panthers in the pre-season. He's always done everything at the best he can, but he just couldn't keep up with the pack," his father said.
"He got offered an opportunity to play for St Pat's under 21s because Panthers didn't have a team. He took that and went over there and ripped in, thinking he'd get a go. But he just couldn't keep up.
"That's just not like him because he's a fit kid, having always played footy.
"We got some blood tests done last Friday around 10am and by 2pm the doctor told me to take him to Orange Hospital, that he's pretty much got leukaemia."
To make a donation to Tobin's fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe website.
