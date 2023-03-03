Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

NSW Rugby League confident of more support for bush footy clubs in 2023

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
March 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian representative Laurie Daley (main) and (insets top and bottom) Jack Nobes and Mitch Doring from struggling clubs Cowra and Manilla as well as NSWRL's Bob Walsh.

The NSW Rugby League is confident it and the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) can focus more on bush footy clubs this season after a number of unwanted distractions in recent times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.