NSW coaches Brad Fittler and Kylie Hilder stopped in Dubbo to give a free coaching clinic

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 9:44am
NSW State of Origin coaches Brad Fittler and Kylie Hilder got a chance to have a look at some potential future NRL and NRLW stars on Sunday when the duo were in Dubbo on the annual Hogs tour.

