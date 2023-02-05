NSW State of Origin coaches Brad Fittler and Kylie Hilder got a chance to have a look at some potential future NRL and NRLW stars on Sunday when the duo were in Dubbo on the annual Hogs tour.
Fittler, Hilder and former NSW Blues star Craig Wing were among many to make an appearance at a coaching clinic on Sunday afternoon at Apex Oval, with more than 80 kids taking part in the day.
Acting as the first stop on their two-week tour, the group will travel more than 5200km and provide 11 free football clinics.
While Sunday was the start of the journey for Fittler's group, it was also the rugby league legend's 51st birthday and he couldn't have picked a better way to celebrate the milestone.
"I got to speak to the family this morning, I didn't get to see them but what a great way to spend your birthday," he said.
"It's been a beautiful day and we had a great ride, seeing kids play footy this time of year is awesome.
"I think it was closer to 90 kids today."
READ ALSO:
Dubbo is no stranger to producing exceptional rugby league players with the likes of Andrew Ryan, Dean Pay and David Peachey excelling during their careers while Fittler coached current stars Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton just last year.
After watching over some talented kids on Sunday, Fittler opened up on just why he loves coming out to areas like Dubbo.
"You've got great facilities, there is a really good reason why I want to come out and have a kick, your fields are in good condition," he said.
"I've seen rep teams in Sydney train on nothing like this, we are coming into the first time ever where sport is competing with devices and games.
"We need to compete and make these things good, as well as encourage kids to come out so they have an option."
Female participation in rugby league is growing bigger and bigger each year, something NSW women's coach Kylie Hilder believes will only help streamline country players into the professional side of things.
"The women's game is growing, as you can see we've got 10 NRLW teams kicking off in 2023," she said.
"Out in the rural areas we are starting to see tackle competitions as well, I know league tag is very big in the regional areas which is awesome but we can transition them into tackle as well which would be great."
"We are working hard in those older groups to set some pathways and give them our country girls opportunities," she said.
"These younger ones here, I envy them because, by the time they get to the age where they are ready to play NRLW, I can see the competition being exactly like the men's, fully paid and professional."
Joining Fittler for the full trip which will end in Moruya on February 17, Hilder is excited to see what regional NSW has to offer.
"It is great (this trip), it's my second time out here with Freddy (Fittler) doing his hogs and my third year in Origin," she said.
"To get out here with Freddy and get out to see these kids who we normally wouldn't see during the year, it's great.
"Hopefully it gives them a kick to sign up before the season starts."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.