A blistering century to CYMS Cougars all-rounder Harry Bayliss led the way for the side in their RSL Whitney Cup win at No.1 Oval on Saturday.
Bayliss' knock of 106 not out helped CYMS make 6/215 before declaring to give Rugby 46 overs to face.
Rugby's younger players were given an opportunity to bat up the order and showed a lot of courage, finishing 4/152 when the game ended.
Following his side's impressive victory, CYMS captain Ben Knaggs was happy with how his team fared after starting the day 0/54.
"I thought we started pretty well with the bat, Dan Holland and Fletch (Hyde) kept the runs ticking along before Harry (Bayliss) came in," he said.
"He played unreal and did exactly what the team needed, we wanted to score quick runs and he did just that."
Dan Holland couldn't add too many runs to his overnight tally when he was caught for 27 which brought Bayliss to the crease to partner with Fletcher Hyde.
The pair complied a 51-run partnership before Hyde was caught off the bowling of Jacob Hill for 42.
Things looked a bit shaky for CYMS soon after when Thomas Nelson (0) and Tom Barber (12) both were dismissed quickly but Bayliss continued on his way to a maiden century in Dubbo.
A Parkes local, Bayliss 106 not out came from just 86 balls and featured 11 fours.
Knaggs eventually called his troops in after batting for 29 overs on day two, leaving Rugby 46 overs to survive and avoid an outright loss.
Koda Sissian and Nate Ambler were given the chance to open the batting, looking to be positive for the most part.
Ambler was the first man to go when he was run out by Holland for 25 before Sissian was the next man to go for 27 before Jake Fuller was trapped lbw by Paddy Nelson.
With Rugby 3/56, Dugald Shepherd and Bailey O'Connor set about surviving the rest of the overs before the former decided to put the pressure back on the bowlers.
Shepherd was Nelson's second victim of the afternoon, being bowled by the off-spinner for 51 with Max Rumble coming to the crease.
The match eventually ended early with both teams agreeing to shake hands with O'Connor finishing 31 not out.
After the Cougars' second attempt with the ball, Knaggs thought they probably created enough chances to have a crack at an outright victory.
"We tried a few different things with the ball, there were a couple of times blokes went around the wicket and we had guys in close," he said.
"It might not have got us wickets but it made them a bit uncomfortable and Rugby's younger guys showed a bit of fight."
Meanwhile, Macquarie secured a simple outright victory at No.2 Oval after defeating South Dubbo.
Souths started the day 1/50 before Ben Strachan (3/15) and Blake Smith (4/3) tore through the Hornets' lineup to bowl them out for 100.
Rudy Peet made a quickfire 57 off just 50 balls but failed to find a batting partner to go with him.
Macquarie needed just 29 runs for victory and wasted no time as Lachlan Strachan made 24 from just eight balls as his side passed the runs in just over two overs.
Ladder-leaders RSL Colts extended the gap to second place after a massive win over Newtown at No.3 Oval.
After making 9/340 on day one, Newtown lost early wickets and never really recovered but Bhav Nanda's 62 showed good signs for the Tigers' depth.
Greg Buckley (3/21) and Ben Semmler (2/27) led the way with the ball for RSL who eventually bowled out Newtown for 141.
RSL Colts still sit in first on 67 points ahead of CYMS (60) and Newtown (55) rounding out the top three.
Macquarie (43 points) will be hoping to make a late push for the finals while South Dubbo (32) and Rugby (24) make up the bottom two spots in the competition.
Two-day matches will continue next round when RSL Colts and CYMS meet at No.2 Oval in a match which could be a grand final preview.
Macquarie and Newtown will battle at No.1 Oval while Rugby will be looking to score a win over Souths at No.3 Oval.
