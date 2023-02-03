Two-day cricket may have brought some sides unstuck last weekend but all results are still on the table when play resumes on Saturday.
Souths were bowled out for 53 in their first innings with the Macquarie bowlers sharing the wickets between them, Mitchell Williams and Ben Strachan each picking up three a-piece.
But as they have done so for a lot of this season, the Hornets fought back and in a big way.
Lachlan Rummans' 3/24 led the way for the young Souths side as they bowled out Macquarie for 124, giving the latter a first-innings win.
However, both sides decided to keep the game going in search of an outright win, which would boost their chances of playing in the finals.
With only 11 overs remaining in the day, Souths went back out to bat for a second time and finished the day 1/51 after Rudy Peet's quickfire 40 not out off 33 balls.
Peet and Brad Boneychillie will resume the South Dubbo innings on Saturday afternoon, with the Hornets still trailing Macquarie by 20 runs.
Over at No.1 Oval, CYMS will also be looking to score quick runs when they continue their innings currently being 0/54.
The Cougars bowled out Rugby for 150 last week and look likely to be chasing an outright win against an opposition side which showed some fight with the bat.
Skipper Jacob Hill is likely to be in for the second day of the match after the birth of his first child and will be required with the ball before possibly getting a chance to bat later in the afternoon.
An outright win for CYMS could move them into second on the ladder with only three matches remaining until finals.
Meanwhile, Newtown's batting depth will be tested when they continue their match against RSL Colts at No.3 Oval.
The first day of the match between the top two sides was dominated by RSL and Mitch Bower, as the latter's century headlined play.
Marty Jeffrey (84) and Jason Ryan (69 not out) also were impressed with the bat while Steve and Mat Skinner tried their best with the ball.
In what will likely be a spin-heavy attack, Newtown's patience will be tested against an RSL Colts side who is looking to peak heading into finals.
All matches will resume at 1pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
