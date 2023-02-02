Daily Liberal
St Pat's Old Boys go up against Bonnor Cup marquee teammate Mat Skinner and Newtown Tigers

Alexander Grant
February 3 2023 - 9:30am
February 3 2023 - 9:30am
Adam Ryan dispatches a shot back down the ground in Saturday's win over Bathurst City. Picture by Phil Blatch.

Mat Skinner has become good friends with Adam Ryan and St Pat's Old Boys after featuring in their Bonnor Cup outfit but come Sunday, the two will be rivals once again.

