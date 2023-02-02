The Nightwatchmen: Who will be crowned the best in the Central West

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
Cricket fans around the Central West were robbed just two weeks ago when the opening round of the Club Knockout competition was washed out, but we haven't had to wait long for more matches.
Four fixtures will take place across this region this Sunday with a Dubbo-based club present in each match with Bathurst (two), Orange (one) and Parkes (one) teams also involved.
RSL Whitney Cup reigning premiers Dubbo CYMS and current competition leaders RSL Colts both had the opening round while Macquarie and Newtown both failed to take the field.
But ahead of what looks to be a promising weekend of cricket, let's break down each match.
The Cougars are one of the best teams in Dubbo and Sunday will be a chance for Ben Knaggs' squad to show they want to be the best in the West when they play at Riawena Oval.
Knaggs, Matt Purse and Bailey Edmunds are three of the best bowlers in Dubbo while spinners Harry Bayliss and Paddy Nelson are also quality.
The side might be a little light on in the batting side of things but Thomas Nelson has been exceptional since Christmas and looks to be in a rich vein of form.
Orange City was scheduled to play South Dubbo in round one but rain forced the fixture to be abandoned it looks as if the side may be a light on troops even at home.
Regular captain Ed Morrish will likely miss the game while Lachlan Skelly looms as a dangerous prospect with the ball.
Both sides will be a bit sore come Sunday as well with matches on Friday night and Saturday.
Obviously, I play my cricket for CYMS but I think regardless of where my allegiance lies that the Cougars will be too good for Orange City this weekend.
While some players will know each other from representative clashes, Newtown's Mat Skinner has the advantage of actually having played for his opposition on Sunday.
Skinner and the Tigers will go to Bathurst to take on St Pats, a team the former Newtown captain has played Bonnor Cup for over the past few seasons.
Fortunate enough to feature Bailey and Cooper Brien along with Connor Slattery and Adam Ryan, St Pats have a host of weapons on their side and could go a long way in the competition if not win it while RSL Colts and Dubbo CYMS are other sides who I believe can win it.
As always, Newtown will rely on Mat and Steve Skinner along with Dan French for the bulk of their runs plus wickets.
Given the match is in Bathurst and the form both Briens and Slattery are in, I'm backing St Pats to get win this fixture by a narrow margin.
Probably the most one-sided match in mind this weekend but RSL Colts have to be heavy favourites.
Led by Marty Jeffrey, RSL Colts currently sit at the top of the RSL Whitney Cup ladder and produce a fine performance with the bat on day one of their two-day clash with Newtown.
Mitch Bower and Jeffrey both made big scores as did Jason Ryan but will RSL's older players commit to playing on Sunday?
Should the answer to that question be yes then there is no denying RSL Colts should win this match comfortably but I think the club might use it as a chance to give younger players an opportunity.
Bathurst City currently sits second last in their respective competition and travelling to Dubbo is never easy.
I think RSL Colts win and do it easily.
The only club from outside of Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange left in the competition will be at Victoria Park on Sunday to take on Macquarie.
The Cambridge Cats from Parkes are one of the teams in the competition that we don't know too much about but a few names do ring a bell.
Western Plains Outlaws representative Zac Bayliss is one of the Cats' star players while Billy Porter has also played a bit of cricket against Dubbo before.
But for Macquarie, they have two Parkes natives of their own to draw on this weekend with Blake and Myles Smith in their club.
The pair weren't named to play in round one and are unlikely to play on Sunday but could've shared a bit about what Macquarie will face this weekend.
If Macquarie's named side is anything like round one, then the club will rely a lot on Ben and Lachlan Strachan for runs and wickets.
The fourth-placed side in the RSL Whitney Cup, Macquarie will likely give younger players a chance to get another game under their belts going forward.
Similar to one of the games above, I think Macquarie being the home side should get the win against a travelling Cats outfit.
