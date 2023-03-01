The Cowra Magpies won't field a first grade side in 2023 and it appears their era in the top western competition has come to an end.
Optimism in January around the club fielding a competitive first grade side in this year's Peter McDonald Premiership dwindled mid February with recruiting stalled. Last week the club pulled the pin on plans to field a side in the pre-season Under 21 competition.
This week, following a club meeting, Cowra president Marc McLeish announced the Magpies couldn't field a competitive first grade side and were withdrawing from the top grade Peter McDonald title race.
READ ALSO:
Cowra will field reserve grade, under 18s and women's league tag sides in the competition this year.
The Magpies, with former NRL player Jack Buchanan in place as captain-coach, were due to kick off the season against Group 11 side Nyngan.
"We just do not have the committed first grade players to safely field a team in the level of competition we're facing," McLeish said.
The Magpies put its inability to attract players to the club down to Cowra's economic conditions - the lack of meaningful employment and high living expenses - as well as pressure from Woodbridge Cup and other second division competitions.
"We just can't attract anyone to play footy for us when they're going to be paid minimum wage and paying maximum rent," McLeish said.
"The pressure of travel within the Peter McDonald Premiership is also a factor.
"Not to mention the level of competition. Our fringe players just don't have the time or aren't wanting to put in the time and effort that keeps their bodies up to the level to safely play in that competition."
The Magpies have declined an invitation to play in this year's George Tooke Shield competition which includes the likes of Cootamundra, Harden and Boorowa, deciding to wait until 2024 and make an application to play in either the Woodbridge Cup or a proposed Tier 2 Group 10 competition.
"It's a means to an end this year, we don't have the manpower to do this every January/February," McLeish said of the Magpies future.
"We'll apply for a spot in a lesser competition next year.
"We've been offered a position in the George Tooke Shield for the year but that would mean splitting the club up from the under 18s. We're just not willing to do that.
"The future of the club depends on looking after those kids, that's the most important job.
"It's unfortunate, two years ago I tossed and turned over this type of decision but now I'm feeling a lot more comfortable.
"We've got some light at the end of the tunnel and some conversations going with NSW Rugby League over where Cowra sits long term.
"We're moving towards a more sustainable future but at the moment we just can't keep up.
"Every year we have the option to return to the Peter McDonald competition if we're up in four grades."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.