Nyngan's bid to become a Western Rugby League powerhouse is well under way with the Tigers adding several key pieces to their club ahead of the new season.
The Tigers finished last season fifth in the Group 11 conference for the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) and are set on improving on that result in 2023.
The proud rugby league town will welcome back a familiar face while adding a few experienced stars to their stocks this season.
Group 11 premiership winner Mason Williams has made the move to Nyngan from Wellington while Macquarie duo Corey Cox and Josh Merritt are also set to join the club under new coach James Tuitahi.
Nyngan club president Glenn Neill believes the Tigers are in a fairly strong position ahead of round one in mid-April.
"It's coming together pretty good," he said.
"The new coach has settled in well and everyone seems to be looking forward to the season, we've got a few Dubbo back which should be good as well as a few from Bourke."
Tuitahi joins Nyngan after lower-grade stints in Sydney and will captain-coach the Tigers this season.
READ ALSO:
Merritt's return to the Tigers will be his second stint with the club after joining Macquarie in 2022 while Cox will provide a spark whether he plays in the centres or back-row.
Fresh off winning the first-ever Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership last year, Neill admitted the title meant a lot to the club.
"Winning the competition definitely fires something like that up a bit," he said.
"It's made a difference to the club all around I think, winning something like that sort of inspires everything else and the other teams."
The club now boasts an under 21s side as well, a group made up of a lot of the core group from the under 18s title in 2022.
After struggling to recruit players in the last few years, Neill admitted a few people behind the scenes have been working hard to make sure Nyngan get back to their best.
"Credit for that goes to a few boys, they've done a very good job at it," he said.
"I think there is talk that we'd like another forward if we can get him but we will keep poking around."
To their credit also, Nyngan has only lost Jyde Dwyer and Tyrone Tattersall for the upcoming season after the latter joined Wellington to be closer to family.
All four Nyngan sides will take on Cowra at Sid Kallis Oval in round one of the new four-grade Western-wide competition on April 15/16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.