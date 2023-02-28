Dubbo Basketball's knack for producing exceptional young talent is continuing after a strong opening round of the Western Junior League.
Eight teams in total from Dubbo competed in Leeton and Griffith last weekend across seven different age divisions, with some going undefeated.
Dubbo Basketball's Claire Bynon said the Rams' first minutes back on the court went very well.
"It was so good, we had both under 12s teams in Leeton and everyone else was in Griffith at their brand-new stadium which has five courts, something we are hoping to have," she said.
"It was just brilliant, all the kids supported each other. We had eight teams go because this year we've actually got two under 18s sides which is absolutely fantastic.
"Because our under 16s are in the JPL (Junior Premier League) at the end of March so every other team was there.
"Everyone played so, so well and from our point of view, it was a very positive weekend."
The weekend's round allowed the Rams players to step back onto the court for the first time this season and Bynon admitted the squads were very excited.
"Absolutely they were, we took them to Tamworth a few weeks ago for a pre-season tournament," she said.
"Every team went which was the first time we had every single team there so it was a great hit out for everybody."
The under 12s boys split their four games across the two days, winning matches against Bathurst and Lithgow respectively.
The under 12s girls side was ultra-competitive and Bynon said the team should have won all three of their games.
"They had some very close wins and were very unlucky in their last game against West Wyalong where they lost by one point," she said.
"I watched the under 14s boys and they beat Narrandera by one point, it was just competitive."
Both the respective under 14s sides won their three matches while the under 16s boys lost just one match for the weekend.
Cohen Weir scored 33 points for the Rams 16s in their impressive 91-57 win over Leeton Black while Max Morton (19 points) and Mackenzie Stewart (16 points) chipped in also.
For the first time in several years, Dubbo produced two under 18s boys sides with Rams White winning all three of their matches.
It was a tougher weekend for the Rams Blue side who won just one match as did the under 18s girls.
Round two of the Western Junior League will be held in Bathurst as well as Griffith in just under two weeks on March 11 and 12.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
