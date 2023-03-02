Daily Liberal
Dubbo Council decides how to spend $5 million road funding

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
Boundary Road won't be receiving funding for road works after councillor Josh Black's amendment got voted down. Picture by Belinda Soole

An amendment to move $25,000 from the Saxa roadwork allocation to heavy patching work along Boundary Road has been defeated in a close vote at the latest council meeting.

