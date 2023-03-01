With an average of 32 degrees, February was a month of hot weather, with only four days dropping below 30 degrees.
The hottest day in over 12 months came on Saturday, February 18 when Dubbo hit 39.6 degrees, beating out the previous hottest day on January 26 when temperatures reached a top of 39.4 degrees.
The coldest day of the month came on Friday, February 3 with a much cooler 25.8 degrees.
The hottest day in February 2022 was four degrees cooler than in 2023, when Dubbo saw a top of 35.1 degrees on Thursday, February 10.
In February, Dubbo saw 53.4 millimetres of rain, with the most rain falling on Thursday, February 9 when the region got 21.4 millimetres of rain due to the sudden, freak storm. Other areas claimed to get upwards of 100 millimetres of rain during the evening.
January saw a total of 50.6 millimetres of rain fall throughout the region, which caused humidity levels to rise, making beating the heat almost impossible.
READ MORE:
Dubbo had only seen a top of 6.4 millimeters of rain in December, with a high of 3.4 millimeters falling on December 8 until the last day of the year when an estimated 22 millimeters fell around 5pm, almost ruining party goers plans for New Years Eve.
The start of the year continued in perfect Dubbo fashion as the temperature soared into the 30s, steadily growing over the first few days, hitting a top of 37.2 degrees on January 3.
Locals were given a slight reprieve but then the heat clawed back up on January 9 when temperatures hit 36.2 and then 37.8 on January 12.
The coolest day of the year so far came on January 22 when the temperature only reached a high of 24 degrees.
The end of January saw temperatures soar, with January 27 and 28 hitting temperatures as high as 38 and 38.7 degrees consecutively.
The start of February was when temperatures continued to rise, with tops of 34, before February 11 hit 37.1 degrees.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.