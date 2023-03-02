Daily Liberal
Dubbo College Senior Campus among most improved in NSW for HSC outcomes in 2022

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
The Dubbo College Senior Campus senior executive leadership team Deputy Principal Glen Braithwaite, Principal Marisha Blanco, Deputy Principal Jenadel Lane and Deputy Principal Bonita Stevens. Picture supplied

Dubbo College Senior Campus principal Marisha Blanco said she was "extremely proud" to hear the news her school was named as one of the schools with the biggest improvements in student HSC success.

