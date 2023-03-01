Daily Liberal
Major construction starts on new Dubbo Bridge

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 1 2023
Major work is now underway to lay the foundations for the new Dubbo Bridge across the Macquarie River in Dubbo.

