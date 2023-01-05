Daily Liberal
Doubts raised as Dubbo's River Street Bridge gets green light despite poor cost benefit ratio

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated January 6 2023 - 9:40am, first published 5:00am
John Morris and Mick Etheridge aren't impressed with River Street bridge going ahead despite a poor benefit cost ratio. Picture by Ciara Bastow

The new Dubbo bridge's $220 million price tag and a poor cost-benefit assessment has residents asking why the project is going ahead.

