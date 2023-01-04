Police have made a plea for safety on our roads following a deadly Christmas and New Year period in the western area.
Two people died in two separate fatal crashes on western roads during the 11-day Christmas and New Year Operation.
A man died following a single vehicle crash just west of Orange on December 28 and less than two days later a male motorcycle rider died following a collision with a car at Yullundry, between Yeoval and Cumnock.
"Unfortunately during the course of this period, there were two fatal crashes and two lives lost on the roads in the western region. These families are coming to terms and facing the difficulties that presents going forward intro 2023," Mr McFadden said.
As well as the fatalities, there were 53 major crashes in the region and 43 people were injured.
There was also more than 1000 speeding infringements issued and given speeding contributes to 41 per cent of fatal crashes in the state, Mr McFadden pleaded for drivers to slow down.
More than 33,000 breath tests were also conducted in the region, resulting in 63 drink-driving charges.
Mr McFadden added it was concerning to also have 124 drug-driving charges issued during the operation.
Also worrying for the western area and state as a whole was the number of drivers not wearing a seatbelt.
Seventy-two restraint infringements were handed out in the western region while there was 13 mobile phone infringements.
In a message directed at drivers in the state's west, Mr McFadden said more care was needed given the major differences between the roads there and in metropolitan areas.
"We understand the long and undulating nature of them," he said of western roads.
"The condition of the roads at the moment is poor as a result of the floods.
"You need to understand that you need to drive to the conditions. Take speed of your accelerator and make sure you can stop in an emergency.
"You have the additional challenges of heavy vehicles. You have the additional challenges associated with livestock and wild animals on the fringes of the road that could enter the road way at any time."
Nine people died across the state during the Christmas period, compared to five in 2021/22.
Across the state, police issued 8118 speed infringements, laid 642 drink-driving charges, 972 drug-driving charges, attended 746 major crashes, and conducted 317,229 breath tests.
