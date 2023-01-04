Daily Liberal
Orana Veterinary Service launches first 24-hour pet clinic in the region

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
(L-R) Jackson Gibb, Lydia Herbert, Hayley Nelson, Gerogia McMaster, Abbey Cusack and Will Tong from the Orana Vet Services team. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

Pet owners in Dubbo can rest easy knowing the region will soon have its first 24-hour veterinary care clinic opening next week on January 16.

