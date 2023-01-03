A 22-year-old man has been charged after a motorcycle crash at Walgett on Boxing Day left a woman with serious injuries.
About 12.20am on Monday, December 26 2022, emergency services were called to Duff Street, Walgett, following reports a motorcycle had crashed into a pedestrian bridge.
Officers from Central North Police District were advised that the male rider and female passenger, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, had presented to Walgett Hospital with serious injuries.
The woman was transferred to Tamworth Hospital for surgery and the man was taken to Dubbo Hospital for further treatment.
A crime scene was established with the Crash Investigation Unit investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
READ MORE:
Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Fox Street, Walgett about 12.30pm on Monday, January 2.
He was taken to Walgett Police Station, where he was charged with drive manner dangerous occasioning grievous bodily harm, unlicensed rider for class of vehicle, and rider without helmet ride with one passenger without helmet.
The man was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Walgett Local Court on Tuesday, February 21.
Inquiries continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.