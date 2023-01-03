Daily Liberal
The Pastoral and South Dubbo Tavern affected by nationwide potato shortage

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 3 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Nathan Sanders, head chef at Dubbo's Pastoral Hotel. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

Two Dubbo pubs are struggling to keep up their stock of chips as the national potato shortage looms with no plans of bouncing back any time soon.

