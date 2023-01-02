Daily Liberal
Man stabbed at Wellington Correctional Facility taken to Orange Hospital

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 3 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:35am
A man was stabbed at the Wellington Correctional Facility on Monday. File picture.

Multiple prisoners had to be detained after a man was stabbed at the Wellington Correctional Facility on Monday morning.

