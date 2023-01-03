Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) is seeking nominations to recognise outstanding citizens ahead of the annual Australia Day awards, with nominations to close next week.
Mayor of the Dubbo Regional Council, councillor Mathew Dickerson said it was a great opportunity to recognise community members who had made a significant contribution to the region.
"The Dubbo Regional Council area has no shortage of nominees with so many people excelling in their chosen field. What better way to acknowledge the great work they do than to honour them with a nomination for an Australia Day Award," he said.
"We have a number of categories for the awards, aimed at ensuring people are recognised across all areas and across the local government area."
Award nominations are being accepted in both Dubbo and Wellington for the following categories:
Dubbo:
Wellington:
Nominations for the 2023 Dubbo Australia Day Awards close at 5pm on January 4.
The Nominations for the 2023 Wellington Australia Day awards have been extended and will close at 5pm on January 9.
Forms can be found online here.
Recipients will be announced at Australia Day events on January, 25 in Wellington and January, 26 in Dubbo.
