Dubbo Regional Council is calling for nominations to recognise outstanding citizens for Australia Day

By Newsroom
January 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Australia Day festivities in Dubbo in 2022. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) is seeking nominations to recognise outstanding citizens ahead of the annual Australia Day awards, with nominations to close next week.

