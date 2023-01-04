Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Menindee facing prospect of record-breaking floods later this week

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former miner and apricot farmer Darryl Cowie who owns the Burke and Wills Menindee Motel. Picture Supplied

Menindee might be facing the prospect or record-breaking flood levels this week but residents are staying upbeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.