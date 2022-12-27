A MAN has died following a single vehicle crash just west of Orange.
Emergency services were called to Cargo Road, near Woods Lane, Nashdale, at about 1am on Wednesday, December 28 after reports that a Ford utility travelling westbound had gone off the road and hit a tree.
A spokesman for NSW Police said: "The male driver - and sole occupant of the car - died at the scene.
"He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 33."
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner," the NSW Police spokesman added.
NSW Ambulance has also been contacted for comment.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
