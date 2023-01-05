Daily Liberal
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson welcomes the $500 million funding announcement from the NSW Government

Updated January 5 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 11:00am
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson welcomes the much needed funding.

Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson is confident his council will receive around $5.3 million to fix local roads after the NSW premier announced $500 million for regional and metropolitan councils to repair roads across the state.

