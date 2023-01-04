A fitness competition between inmates in Wellington has raised more than $12,000 for a non-profit that helps disadvantaged youth in regional NSW.
CRIMFIT 2022 Strongman CrossFit competition was organised at the Macquarie Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison, in December 2022.
Participating inmates fundraised for the Terry Campese Foundation's 20-week youth mentor program. The initiative will serve young people who want to build a better version of themselves.
"The inmates chose Terry Campese Foundation because of the shared values in supporting youth. It's a magnificent pro-social activity for our inmates, who have a lot of heart and want to help the younger generation understand life doesn't need to involve crime," Macquarie Correctional Centre governor Brad Peebles said.
"Fundraising helps rehabilitate inmates. It instils humanity and they're able to contribute to something meaningful, which is critical to their eventual reintegration into the community."
The CRIMFIT competition was held in the centre's gym and yard. The challenges included running, burpees, chin-ups and a mixed cross-fit workout called 'pain storm'.
"It was pretty gruelling but it was all for a good cause," one inmate told Daily Liberal.
"It was a way for the boys in jail to give back to the community, and maybe change the conception of what people think about boys in jail."
Former NSW State of Origin representative Terry Campese and colleague Jeremy Howell competed in the rowing and pain storm events.
"The struggles young people experience are huge, whether it's to do with social media, bullying, or general mental health; we want to do whatever possible to change their lives," Mr Campese said.
Macquarie inmates gave the former Canberra Raiders player a run for his money when one of them defeated Mr Campese by two minutes in the cross-fit competition.
"From my experience in prison and even my life before prison, I want to give back as much as I can to help people. Everyone here is in the same boat, there are a lot of inmates who want to help young people who may be in trouble get back on the right path," one inmate said.
Mr Campese also spoke to inmates about the lives they were helping to change through the money raised. As a token, an inmate artist presented him with a painting he had made.
The foundation will additionally donate some of the funds to 'Shine For Kids', a non-profit to help children whose parents are incarcerated.
Corrective Services Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said events like CRIMFIT reinforced the hard work correctional officers put in with inmates to help them become more community-minded.
"Committing crime is an inherently selfish act, but rather than judging those in our custody we work alongside inmates 24/7 to help them find value in being a positive influence in their community," Mr Corcoran said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
