Dubbo Regional Council is calling for residents to give their opinions on the Macquarie River master plan

Updated January 5 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:30pm
Sir Rodden and Cutler Park area's. Picture Moir Landscape Architecture and sala4D.

Dubbo Regional Council is reminding residents to have their say on the final draft Macquarie River Corridor North and South Precinct master plan which is now on public exhibition.

