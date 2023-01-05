Dubbo Regional Council is reminding residents to have their say on the final draft Macquarie River Corridor North and South Precinct master plan which is now on public exhibition.
The master plan was placed on public exhibition during December 2022 with an extended period to assist residents in having enough time to have their say during the Christmas period.
Residents still have six weeks to have their say, with the plan remaining on public exhibition until February, 17 2023.
Manager recreation and open spaces Ian McAlister said some great feedback has already been received via the online portal.
"We really want to make sure all residents have their chance to make a comment," Mr McAlister said.
"We believe we have addressed the concerns of the community by taking a balanced approached, but we need to hear from the community to see if we have it right and this process is the best way for people to have their say."
Councillors have spoken up about their thoughts on the master plan including councillor Josh Black saying there were some really good 'aspects' of the plan with room for open space, barbecue areas, passive recreation and sporting fields.
But, he did have some reservations.
Cr Black's main concern was the placing of the sporting fields in Devils Hole in the North West precinct.
READ MORE:
Councillor Jessica Gough disagreed with Cr Black, stating she thought that putting sporting fields along the river would help promote the area.
Councillor Pam Wells said it was important the community have their voice heard in the matter.
"We need the voice of the community to tell us where they want to go, this is open for three months, it's plenty of time for them to get their voice and thoughts heard," she said.
Residents have a number of ways to comment on the plan, including via the Dubbo Regional Council website which allows them to provide comments on individual sections of the master plan or comment on the plan as a whole.
Residents are also encouraged to read through the list of Frequently Asked Questions displayed on council's website.
A review of the final Draft Master Plan will be undertaken based on community feedback with a report provided for consideration at the March 2023 ordinary meeting of council.
You can have your say here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.