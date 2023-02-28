Daily Liberal
Social media not to blame for Dubbo crime

Ciara Bastow
Benjamin Palmer
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Ciara Bastow, Benjamin Palmer, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:30am, first published 5:00am
Wiradjuri elder 'Riverbank' Frank Doolan, MP Dugald Saunders, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree and Dr Natalie Gately, Criminology expert and Senior Lecturer. Pictures supplied.

When asked about the importance of the long-awaited drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre and the potential impact it could have in the community, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said there was a "perception" a lot of crime was drug-related but unfortunately, a great deal was "social media related".

Local News

