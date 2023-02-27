Daily Liberal
Country music star Sara Storer teams up with brother Greg in Dubbo RSL concert for flood impacted families

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:30pm
Warren farmer and singer Greg Storer with his famous singer sister, Sara Storer, performing together in an all family affair at Dubbo RSL Club they dedicated to families impacted by the flood in the Central West. Picture Supplied

Singer and songwriter Sara Storer will team up with her brother Greg Storer in a Dubbo RSL concert on Friday night dedicated to families impacted by the recent floods in the central west.

