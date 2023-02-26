Expect an exciting weekend as some of Australia's finest and award-winning country music stars take to the stage at the picturesque Lazy River Estate for the second Stock Route Music Festival on Saturday, March 11.
This event is a chance for a getaway to one of the best venues the region is proud to showcase, and once on the grounds of the expansive estate on Old Dubbo Road, choose your best space because there is no seating arrangement, so bring comfy chair and picnic rug.
There is no BYO thus beverages and food can be purchased at the venue with a wide selection from food trucks for a great family day out at the estate.
Organisers say this music festival is "one hell of a show" with gates opening from 11.30am until 10.30pm, with free buses picking up attendees at Commercial Hotel, at 161 Brisbane Street, from 11.30am until 4pm, and buses returning to the city at 10.30pm.
Whether you're solo, group or a family, the concert is open to all ages and organisers are promising "plenty of perks" so grab your ticket through 123TIX.
Lazy River Estate owner Mat Smith created the festival having country music in his blood, including the name, based on his life growing up on a cattle station in the Northern Territory.
"The artists travel a circuit like we used to on the stock route, so we thought the name was fitting," Smith said.
Attracting a high calibre of artists again on the festival's second year, Smith said he planned to transform the festival into a bigger annual country music event in the region.
"Dubbo hasn't done a country music concert in a major scale so it was just a matter of time.
"We want to have the biggest names and eventually attract international artists, but we know its going to take time to build."
On its debut last year, an estimated 700 music lovers flocked to the estate and this week, the VIP section at the function centre is almost sold out and general admission are taking more bookings as interest for the festival grows since it started last year.
"We want to introduce the Central West to country music for those who can't travel to bigger venues in capital cities, " Smith said.
"We want people to fall in love with country music, come without having to know the acts because its the atmosphere and experience and showcase emerging artists among the established headliners."
Headlining the festival is the Tasmania-based Wolfe Brothers, Nick and Tom Wolfe. The Wolfes spent most of last year touring and promoting their top of the chart single, Livin' the Dream (released in 2022), along with No Sad Song (2018), Startin' Something (2021), Storm Rollin In (2018), Anybody Ever ( 2020) and Till It Ends (2019).
Singers and songwriters Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are husband-and-wife musical talents whose Star of the Show single released last year is Apple Music Song of the Year.
The couple also won the Duo of the Year from Country Music Capital News Group, amassing a total of 20 Golden Guitar Award trophies throughout their music career.
Their 10-year-old daughter, Tiggy, is the youngest person in the history of country music in Australia to be recognised with a Golder Guitar Award sharing the Song of the Year win with her parents.
Five-time Golden Guitar Award winner Amber Lawrence is performing the titles in her latest album, Living for the Highlights released last year. The album has been number 1 on the ARIA Country Album Charts with songs on self-belief, fun, family and being an ordinary Aussie.
Entertainer Hayley Jensen is making a comeback and organisers are thrilled to welcome her back. Jensen spent two decades honing her songs before she became a household name as a finalist on Australian Idol and The Voice.
Organisers said audience would be impressed by the sheer voice of 22-year-old singer-songwriter Blake O'Connor who has made a name for in the Aussie country music scene with a brand new single, Everything I Feel, now out and tour dates in the pipeline.
Matt Cornell toured along with Richard Clapton, Shannon Noll, Jenny Morris, Damien Leith and iconic rock band, The Baby Animals and most recently with country superstar Adam Brand.
He's a talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, energetic and an engaging live performer, as well as Andy Penkow who has has proven time and time again why he is someone to watch out.
After winning Most Promising New Talent at the People's Choice Awards in Tamworth this year, along with Most Popular New Male Artist 2022 by Independent Country Music Association, Andy Penkow is racking up accolades wherever he performs.
Perth's Chad Hewett has been singing for more than 15 years, and as an emerging country music talent, among his popular tracks are The Fire Within and Nothing to Lose.
Originally from Dubbo, Peter Chapman has based himself at Brisbane and delighted to be back on home ground since his music career took off in 2003.
As a cover artist before trying his hand at producing original tracks in 2019, Chapman's sound is originally country, with a sprinkling of rock and organisers are welcoming him to The Stock Route stage as one of the Emerging Talent competition winners.
For festival details and tickets, click here. The Lazy River Estate is located at 29R Old Dubbo Road, about 10 minutes from the city centre.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
