Some of the finest and award-winning country music stars top-bill Dubbo's Stock Route Festival on March 11

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 26 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
The incredibly talented and popular country music rock stars The Wolfe Brothers, Nick and Tom Wolfe. Picture Supplied

Expect an exciting weekend as some of Australia's finest and award-winning country music stars take to the stage at the picturesque Lazy River Estate for the second Stock Route Music Festival on Saturday, March 11.

