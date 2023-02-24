Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Macquarie River warning as one third of drowning deaths occur in inland waterways

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Life Saving's Stacey Pidgeon has issued a warning for regional and rural residents and visitors swimming in inland waterways after 330 people lost their lives in NSW in the 10 years to 2021.

Royal Life Saving has issued a warning for people in regional areas as a new report shows 30 per cent of drownings occurred in inland rivers and waterways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.