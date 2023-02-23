Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Garden Hotel Fishing Club hosts major raffle for Tradies in Sight, men's mental health

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Garden Hotel Fishing Club members Ross Harris, Freddy May, club president Alan Herbert, Jacob Parker and Rob Powyer, are selling tickets to a major raffle for Tradies in Sight, to support men's mental health. Picture supplied

The 30 members of the Garden Hotel Fishing Club know the importance of men's mental health, and that's why they're aiming to raise $20,000 for Dubbo charity Tradies in Sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.